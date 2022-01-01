The Enterprise SEO Agency
As pioneers in holistic semantic search engine optimization, EDGY Labs intimately understands what makes content relevant to Google.
We employ cutting-edge SEO solutions to increase organic traffic, engagement, and conversions.
EDGY’s proprietary technology delivers proven results to some of the largest brands in the world!
Authority
An expertly fine-tuned website provides the best foundation to capitalize upon your brands’ innate authority and amplify the content already there.
Strategy
Our SEO strategists complete a holistic 360-degree analysis of your web properties against your competitors and in a true art of war discover how to make you #1.
Intent
Your brand deserves the world’s most advanced semantic relevance technology. As AI evolves, so does Google; EDGY understands exactly how to make your content rank.
Our services
SEO Led Digital Transformation
Let’s collaborate to make your digital transformation projects a huge success. By starting your DX project with an SEO first, organic marketing perspective, your team will minimize downtime, and maximize ROI of your investment. Our team of experts will guide you from planning, architecture through migration, implementation and post implementation support.
Our Unique
Approach
EDGY mastered how to increase SEO performance in the areas that matter most. After a complete diagnostical review of your business strategy we tactfully customize your SEO Playbook. Our state of the art proprietary technology and dashboard reporting enables an unparallel responsive and consultative service delivery approach. Our priority: to deliver outstanding and timely service and successful growth at every phase.
Trust and Engagement
Why optimize for today’s algorithm if you can be 3 steps ahead with EDGY Labs?
Our vision for the future of search optimization centers around trust and engagement, and drives your preparedness against future algorithm updates. Don’t get caught off guard.
Service Delivery
We Help Brands Stay Relevant and Gain Visibility in Search Results.
This means our complete focus is SEO and related development. Our service delivery teams integrate seamlessly with your organization and marketing agency partners.
In fact – we are the experts other agencies call on when their clients are serious about SEO ROI.
Experience superior, results-driven service delivery and make “Winning on the Web” your brand reality. With access to the best intellectual property and technology, your digital priorities will soar. Contact our team today to learn how EDGY can help.
Our Clients
In partnership with our parent company, Compass UOL, we combine enterprise-level SEO strategy with deep platform development knowledge to create best-in-class results for our clients.
We help enterprise and F500 companies win on the web and lead digital transformation with SEO-led development.
